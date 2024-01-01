10 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BTN to CNY at the real exchange rate

10,000 btn
866.66 cny

1.000 BTN = 0.08667 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.37918.9810.9410.8041.3631.6931.552
1 CAD0.725113.7640.6820.5830.9881.2281.126
1 ZAR0.0530.07310.050.0420.0720.0890.082
1 EUR1.0631.46520.16810.8541.4481.7991.649

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08667 CNY
5 BTN0.43333 CNY
10 BTN0.86666 CNY
20 BTN1.73333 CNY
50 BTN4.33332 CNY
100 BTN8.66664 CNY
250 BTN21.66660 CNY
500 BTN43.33320 CNY
1000 BTN86.66640 CNY
2000 BTN173.33280 CNY
5000 BTN433.33200 CNY
10000 BTN866.66400 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.53850 BTN
5 CNY57.69250 BTN
10 CNY115.38500 BTN
20 CNY230.77000 BTN
50 CNY576.92500 BTN
100 CNY1,153.85000 BTN
250 CNY2,884.62500 BTN
500 CNY5,769.25000 BTN
1000 CNY11,538.50000 BTN
2000 CNY23,077.00000 BTN
5000 CNY57,692.50000 BTN
10000 CNY115,385.00000 BTN