2000 Chinese yuan rmb to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert CNY to BTN at the real exchange rate

2,000 cny
23,080.40 btn

1.00000 CNY = 11.54020 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CNY11.54020 BTN
5 CNY57.70100 BTN
10 CNY115.40200 BTN
20 CNY230.80400 BTN
50 CNY577.01000 BTN
100 CNY1154.02000 BTN
250 CNY2885.05000 BTN
500 CNY5770.10000 BTN
1000 CNY11540.20000 BTN
2000 CNY23080.40000 BTN
5000 CNY57701.00000 BTN
10000 CNY115402.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BTN0.08665 CNY
5 BTN0.43327 CNY
10 BTN0.86653 CNY
20 BTN1.73307 CNY
50 BTN4.33267 CNY
100 BTN8.66534 CNY
250 BTN21.66335 CNY
500 BTN43.32670 CNY
1000 BTN86.65340 CNY
2000 BTN173.30680 CNY
5000 BTN433.26700 CNY
10000 BTN866.53400 CNY