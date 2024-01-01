Brazilian reais to Mozambican meticals today
Convert BRL to MZN at the real exchange rate
BRL to MZN conversion chart
1 BRL = 11.06320 MZN
0
|1 BRL to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.2755
|11.7806
|Low
|10.8520
|10.8520
|Average
|11.0849
|11.3622
|Change
|-1.45%
|-3.09%
|View full history
1 BRL to MZN stats
The performance of BRL to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2755 and a 30 day low of 10.8520. This means the 30 day average was 11.0849. The change for BRL to MZN was -1.45.
The performance of BRL to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7806 and a 90 day low of 10.8520. This means the 90 day average was 11.3622. The change for BRL to MZN was -3.09.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mozambican Metical
|1 BRL
|11.06320 MZN
|5 BRL
|55.31600 MZN
|10 BRL
|110.63200 MZN
|20 BRL
|221.26400 MZN
|50 BRL
|553.16000 MZN
|100 BRL
|1,106.32000 MZN
|250 BRL
|2,765.80000 MZN
|500 BRL
|5,531.60000 MZN
|1000 BRL
|11,063.20000 MZN
|2000 BRL
|22,126.40000 MZN
|5000 BRL
|55,316.00000 MZN
|10000 BRL
|110,632.00000 MZN