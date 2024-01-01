Chinese yuan rmb to Mozambican meticals today

Convert CNY to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
8,904.24 mzn

¥1.000 CNY = MT8.904 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.90428.9042
Low8.73868.7386
Average8.78588.7887
Change1.46%1.14%
1 CNY to MZN stats

The performance of CNY to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9042 and a 30 day low of 8.7386. This means the 30 day average was 8.7858. The change for CNY to MZN was 1.46.

The performance of CNY to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9042 and a 90 day low of 8.7386. This means the 90 day average was 8.7887. The change for CNY to MZN was 1.14.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mozambican Metical
1 CNY8.90424 MZN
5 CNY44.52120 MZN
10 CNY89.04240 MZN
20 CNY178.08480 MZN
50 CNY445.21200 MZN
100 CNY890.42400 MZN
250 CNY2,226.06000 MZN
500 CNY4,452.12000 MZN
1000 CNY8,904.24000 MZN
2000 CNY17,808.48000 MZN
5000 CNY44,521.20000 MZN
10000 CNY89,042.40000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MZN0.11231 CNY
5 MZN0.56153 CNY
10 MZN1.12306 CNY
20 MZN2.24612 CNY
50 MZN5.61530 CNY
100 MZN11.23060 CNY
250 MZN28.07650 CNY
500 MZN56.15300 CNY
1000 MZN112.30600 CNY
2000 MZN224.61200 CNY
5000 MZN561.53000 CNY
10000 MZN1,123.06000 CNY