100 Mozambican meticals to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MZN to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 mzn
11.44 cny

1.00000 MZN = 0.11441 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MZN0.11441 CNY
5 MZN0.57204 CNY
10 MZN1.14408 CNY
20 MZN2.28816 CNY
50 MZN5.72040 CNY
100 MZN11.44080 CNY
250 MZN28.60200 CNY
500 MZN57.20400 CNY
1000 MZN114.40800 CNY
2000 MZN228.81600 CNY
5000 MZN572.04000 CNY
10000 MZN1144.08000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mozambican Metical
1 CNY8.74067 MZN
5 CNY43.70335 MZN
10 CNY87.40670 MZN
20 CNY174.81340 MZN
50 CNY437.03350 MZN
100 CNY874.06700 MZN
250 CNY2185.16750 MZN
500 CNY4370.33500 MZN
1000 CNY8740.67000 MZN
2000 CNY17481.34000 MZN
5000 CNY43703.35000 MZN
10000 CNY87406.70000 MZN