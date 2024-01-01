Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling today

Convert MZN to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
12.23 gbp

MT1.000 MZN = £0.01223 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01230.0125
Low0.01210.0121
Average0.01220.0123
Change0.06%-2.07%
View full history

1 MZN to GBP stats

The performance of MZN to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0123 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0122. The change for MZN to GBP was 0.06.

The performance of MZN to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0125 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for MZN to GBP was -2.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01223 GBP
5 MZN0.06117 GBP
10 MZN0.12233 GBP
20 MZN0.24466 GBP
50 MZN0.61166 GBP
100 MZN1.22331 GBP
250 MZN3.05828 GBP
500 MZN6.11655 GBP
1000 MZN12.23310 GBP
2000 MZN24.46620 GBP
5000 MZN61.16550 GBP
10000 MZN122.33100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP81.74520 MZN
5 GBP408.72600 MZN
10 GBP817.45200 MZN
20 GBP1,634.90400 MZN
50 GBP4,087.26000 MZN
100 GBP8,174.52000 MZN
250 GBP20,436.30000 MZN
500 GBP40,872.60000 MZN
1000 GBP81,745.20000 MZN
2000 GBP163,490.40000 MZN
5000 GBP408,726.00000 MZN
10000 GBP817,452.00000 MZN