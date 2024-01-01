Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen today
Convert MZN to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 MZN to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.5415
|2.5415
|Low
|2.2953
|2.2953
|Average
|2.4470
|2.4642
|Change
|-8.88%
|-5.15%
1 MZN to JPY stats
The performance of MZN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5415 and a 30 day low of 2.2953. This means the 30 day average was 2.4470. The change for MZN to JPY was -8.88.
The performance of MZN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5415 and a 90 day low of 2.2953. This means the 90 day average was 2.4642. The change for MZN to JPY was -5.15.
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mozambican Metical
|100 JPY
|43.56680 MZN
|1000 JPY
|435.66800 MZN
|1500 JPY
|653.50200 MZN
|2000 JPY
|871.33600 MZN
|3000 JPY
|1,307.00400 MZN
|5000 JPY
|2,178.34000 MZN
|5400 JPY
|2,352.60720 MZN
|10000 JPY
|4,356.68000 MZN
|15000 JPY
|6,535.02000 MZN
|20000 JPY
|8,713.36000 MZN
|25000 JPY
|10,891.70000 MZN
|30000 JPY
|13,070.04000 MZN