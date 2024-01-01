Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen today

Convert MZN to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
2,295 jpy

MT1.000 MZN = ¥2.295 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.54152.5415
Low2.29532.2953
Average2.44702.4642
Change-8.88%-5.15%
View full history

1 MZN to JPY stats

The performance of MZN to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5415 and a 30 day low of 2.2953. This means the 30 day average was 2.4470. The change for MZN to JPY was -8.88.

The performance of MZN to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5415 and a 90 day low of 2.2953. This means the 90 day average was 2.4642. The change for MZN to JPY was -5.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Japanese Yen
1 MZN2.29532 JPY
5 MZN11.47660 JPY
10 MZN22.95320 JPY
20 MZN45.90640 JPY
50 MZN114.76600 JPY
100 MZN229.53200 JPY
250 MZN573.83000 JPY
500 MZN1,147.66000 JPY
1000 MZN2,295.32000 JPY
2000 MZN4,590.64000 JPY
5000 MZN11,476.60000 JPY
10000 MZN22,953.20000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mozambican Metical
100 JPY43.56680 MZN
1000 JPY435.66800 MZN
1500 JPY653.50200 MZN
2000 JPY871.33600 MZN
3000 JPY1,307.00400 MZN
5000 JPY2,178.34000 MZN
5400 JPY2,352.60720 MZN
10000 JPY4,356.68000 MZN
15000 JPY6,535.02000 MZN
20000 JPY8,713.36000 MZN
25000 JPY10,891.70000 MZN
30000 JPY13,070.04000 MZN