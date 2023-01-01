5 Mozambican meticals to Japanese yen

Convert MZN to JPY

5 mzn
12 jpy

1.00000 MZN = 2.33657 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25 UTC
MZN to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Japanese Yen
1 MZN2.33657 JPY
5 MZN11.68285 JPY
10 MZN23.36570 JPY
20 MZN46.73140 JPY
50 MZN116.82850 JPY
100 MZN233.65700 JPY
250 MZN584.14250 JPY
500 MZN1168.28500 JPY
1000 MZN2336.57000 JPY
2000 MZN4673.14000 JPY
5000 MZN11682.85000 JPY
10000 MZN23365.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mozambican Metical
100 JPY42.79770 MZN
1000 JPY427.97700 MZN
1500 JPY641.96550 MZN
2000 JPY855.95400 MZN
3000 JPY1283.93100 MZN
5000 JPY2139.88500 MZN
5400 JPY2311.07580 MZN
10000 JPY4279.77000 MZN
15000 JPY6419.65500 MZN
20000 JPY8559.54000 MZN
25000 JPY10699.42500 MZN
30000 JPY12839.31000 MZN