Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees today

Convert MZN to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
1,312.70 inr

MT1.000 MZN = ₹1.313 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.31621.3162
Low1.30731.3035
Average1.31171.3105
Change0.37%0.24%
1 MZN to INR stats

The performance of MZN to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3162 and a 30 day low of 1.3073. This means the 30 day average was 1.3117. The change for MZN to INR was 0.37.

The performance of MZN to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3162 and a 90 day low of 1.3035. This means the 90 day average was 1.3105. The change for MZN to INR was 0.24.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indian Rupee
1 MZN1.31270 INR
5 MZN6.56350 INR
10 MZN13.12700 INR
20 MZN26.25400 INR
50 MZN65.63500 INR
100 MZN131.27000 INR
250 MZN328.17500 INR
500 MZN656.35000 INR
1000 MZN1,312.70000 INR
2000 MZN2,625.40000 INR
5000 MZN6,563.50000 INR
10000 MZN13,127.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 INR0.76179 MZN
5 INR3.80895 MZN
10 INR7.61789 MZN
20 INR15.23578 MZN
50 INR38.08945 MZN
100 INR76.17890 MZN
250 INR190.44725 MZN
300 INR228.53670 MZN
500 INR380.89450 MZN
600 INR457.07340 MZN
1000 INR761.78900 MZN
2000 INR1,523.57800 MZN
5000 INR3,808.94500 MZN
10000 INR7,617.89000 MZN
25000 INR19,044.72500 MZN
50000 INR38,089.45000 MZN
100000 INR76,178.90000 MZN
1000000 INR761,789.00000 MZN
1000000000 INR761,789,000.00000 MZN