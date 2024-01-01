Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees today
Convert MZN to INR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 MZN to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.3162
|1.3162
|Low
|1.3073
|1.3035
|Average
|1.3117
|1.3105
|Change
|0.37%
|0.24%
|View full history
1 MZN to INR stats
The performance of MZN to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3162 and a 30 day low of 1.3073. This means the 30 day average was 1.3117. The change for MZN to INR was 0.37.
The performance of MZN to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3162 and a 90 day low of 1.3035. This means the 90 day average was 1.3105. The change for MZN to INR was 0.24.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
|1 INR
|0.76179 MZN
|5 INR
|3.80895 MZN
|10 INR
|7.61789 MZN
|20 INR
|15.23578 MZN
|50 INR
|38.08945 MZN
|100 INR
|76.17890 MZN
|250 INR
|190.44725 MZN
|300 INR
|228.53670 MZN
|500 INR
|380.89450 MZN
|600 INR
|457.07340 MZN
|1000 INR
|761.78900 MZN
|2000 INR
|1,523.57800 MZN
|5000 INR
|3,808.94500 MZN
|10000 INR
|7,617.89000 MZN
|25000 INR
|19,044.72500 MZN
|50000 INR
|38,089.45000 MZN
|100000 INR
|76,178.90000 MZN
|1000000 INR
|761,789.00000 MZN
|1000000000 INR
|761,789,000.00000 MZN