10 Mozambican meticals to Indian rupees

Convert MZN to INR at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
13.04 inr

1.00000 MZN = 1.30410 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18 UTC
MZN to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 INR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.05187.47211.439291.6610.964518.9477
1GBP1.1544711.2133100.981.661551.91751.1134821.8737
1USD0.95150.824198183.22751.369451.58040.917718.0283
1INR0.01143220.009902960.012015310.01645430.0189890.01102640.216615

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indian Rupee
1 MZN1.30410 INR
5 MZN6.52050 INR
10 MZN13.04100 INR
20 MZN26.08200 INR
50 MZN65.20500 INR
100 MZN130.41000 INR
250 MZN326.02500 INR
500 MZN652.05000 INR
1000 MZN1304.10000 INR
2000 MZN2608.20000 INR
5000 MZN6520.50000 INR
10000 MZN13041.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 INR0.76681 MZN
5 INR3.83407 MZN
10 INR7.66814 MZN
20 INR15.33628 MZN
50 INR38.34070 MZN
100 INR76.68140 MZN
250 INR191.70350 MZN
500 INR383.40700 MZN
1000 INR766.81400 MZN
2000 INR1533.62800 MZN
5000 INR3834.07000 MZN
10000 INR7668.14000 MZN