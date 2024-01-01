Mozambican meticals to Russian rubles today

Convert MZN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
1,336.79 rub

MT1.000 MZN = руб1.337 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39741.4519
Low1.33101.3132
Average1.36801.3916
Change-2.96%-6.70%
View full history

1 MZN to RUB stats

The performance of MZN to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3974 and a 30 day low of 1.3310. This means the 30 day average was 1.3680. The change for MZN to RUB was -2.96.

The performance of MZN to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4519 and a 90 day low of 1.3132. This means the 90 day average was 1.3916. The change for MZN to RUB was -6.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Russian Ruble
1 MZN1.33679 RUB
5 MZN6.68395 RUB
10 MZN13.36790 RUB
20 MZN26.73580 RUB
50 MZN66.83950 RUB
100 MZN133.67900 RUB
250 MZN334.19750 RUB
500 MZN668.39500 RUB
1000 MZN1,336.79000 RUB
2000 MZN2,673.58000 RUB
5000 MZN6,683.95000 RUB
10000 MZN13,367.90000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mozambican Metical
1 RUB0.74806 MZN
5 RUB3.74030 MZN
10 RUB7.48060 MZN
20 RUB14.96120 MZN
50 RUB37.40300 MZN
100 RUB74.80600 MZN
250 RUB187.01500 MZN
500 RUB374.03000 MZN
1000 RUB748.06000 MZN
2000 RUB1,496.12000 MZN
5000 RUB3,740.30000 MZN
10000 RUB7,480.60000 MZN