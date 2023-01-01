10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Russian rubles

Convert MZN to RUB at the real exchange rate

1.00000 MZN = 1.55907 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52 UTC
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Russian Ruble
1 MZN1.55907 RUB
5 MZN7.79535 RUB
10 MZN15.59070 RUB
20 MZN31.18140 RUB
50 MZN77.95350 RUB
100 MZN155.90700 RUB
250 MZN389.76750 RUB
500 MZN779.53500 RUB
1000 MZN1559.07000 RUB
2000 MZN3118.14000 RUB
5000 MZN7795.35000 RUB
10000 MZN15590.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mozambican Metical
1 RUB0.64141 MZN
5 RUB3.20703 MZN
10 RUB6.41407 MZN
20 RUB12.82814 MZN
50 RUB32.07035 MZN
100 RUB64.14070 MZN
250 RUB160.35175 MZN
500 RUB320.70350 MZN
1000 RUB641.40700 MZN
2000 RUB1282.81400 MZN
5000 RUB3207.03500 MZN
10000 RUB6414.07000 MZN