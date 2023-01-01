5 Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
|1 GBP
|77.40730 MZN
|5 GBP
|387.03650 MZN
|10 GBP
|774.07300 MZN
|20 GBP
|1548.14600 MZN
|50 GBP
|3870.36500 MZN
|100 GBP
|7740.73000 MZN
|250 GBP
|19351.82500 MZN
|500 GBP
|38703.65000 MZN
|1000 GBP
|77407.30000 MZN
|2000 GBP
|154814.60000 MZN
|5000 GBP
|387036.50000 MZN
|10000 GBP
|774073.00000 MZN