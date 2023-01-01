1 thousand Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

Convert MZN to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
12.92 gbp

1.00000 MZN = 0.01292 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:7 UTC
MZN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866051.050687.43951.438851.66090.9642518.9406
1GBP1.1546711.21305100.961.661331.917711.1133921.8694
1USD0.951850.824368183.22821.369551.58090.917818.0284
1INR0.01143650.009904920.012015210.01645540.01899480.01102750.216614

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01292 GBP
5 MZN0.06459 GBP
10 MZN0.12917 GBP
20 MZN0.25834 GBP
50 MZN0.64586 GBP
100 MZN1.29171 GBP
250 MZN3.22928 GBP
500 MZN6.45855 GBP
1000 MZN12.91710 GBP
2000 MZN25.83420 GBP
5000 MZN64.58550 GBP
10000 MZN129.17100 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP77.41690 MZN
5 GBP387.08450 MZN
10 GBP774.16900 MZN
20 GBP1548.33800 MZN
50 GBP3870.84500 MZN
100 GBP7741.69000 MZN
250 GBP19354.22500 MZN
500 GBP38708.45000 MZN
1000 GBP77416.90000 MZN
2000 GBP154833.80000 MZN
5000 GBP387084.50000 MZN
10000 GBP774169.00000 MZN