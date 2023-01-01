500 Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

Convert MZN to GBP at the real exchange rate

500 mzn
6.46 gbp

1.00000 MZN = 0.01292 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:8 UTC
MZN to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.0505587.43561.438941.661210.964118.9487
1GBP1.1545311.2129100.9481.661311.917931.1130921.877
1USD0.951850.82447183.22841.36971.581280.917718.0369
1INR0.0114370.009906120.012015110.01645710.01899930.01102630.216716

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / British Pound Sterling
1 MZN0.01292 GBP
5 MZN0.06459 GBP
10 MZN0.12919 GBP
20 MZN0.25837 GBP
50 MZN0.64594 GBP
100 MZN1.29187 GBP
250 MZN3.22967 GBP
500 MZN6.45935 GBP
1000 MZN12.91870 GBP
2000 MZN25.83740 GBP
5000 MZN64.59350 GBP
10000 MZN129.18700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mozambican Metical
1 GBP77.40730 MZN
5 GBP387.03650 MZN
10 GBP774.07300 MZN
20 GBP1548.14600 MZN
50 GBP3870.36500 MZN
100 GBP7740.73000 MZN
250 GBP19351.82500 MZN
500 GBP38703.65000 MZN
1000 GBP77407.30000 MZN
2000 GBP154814.60000 MZN
5000 GBP387036.50000 MZN
10000 GBP774073.00000 MZN