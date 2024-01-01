Turkish liras to Mozambican meticals today

Convert TRY to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,921.78 mzn

TL1.000 TRY = MT1.922 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95571.9846
Low1.92091.9209
Average1.93311.9528
Change-1.73%-2.72%
1 TRY to MZN stats

The performance of TRY to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9557 and a 30 day low of 1.9209. This means the 30 day average was 1.9331. The change for TRY to MZN was -1.73.

The performance of TRY to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9846 and a 90 day low of 1.9209. This means the 90 day average was 1.9528. The change for TRY to MZN was -2.72.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7281.3883.67348.677
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3511.5154.00753.109
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0671.7754.69762.246
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mozambican Metical
1 TRY1.92178 MZN
5 TRY9.60890 MZN
10 TRY19.21780 MZN
20 TRY38.43560 MZN
50 TRY96.08900 MZN
100 TRY192.17800 MZN
250 TRY480.44500 MZN
500 TRY960.89000 MZN
1000 TRY1,921.78000 MZN
2000 TRY3,843.56000 MZN
5000 TRY9,608.90000 MZN
10000 TRY19,217.80000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Turkish Lira
1 MZN0.52035 TRY
5 MZN2.60176 TRY
10 MZN5.20352 TRY
20 MZN10.40704 TRY
50 MZN26.01760 TRY
100 MZN52.03520 TRY
250 MZN130.08800 TRY
500 MZN260.17600 TRY
1000 MZN520.35200 TRY
2000 MZN1,040.70400 TRY
5000 MZN2,601.76000 TRY
10000 MZN5,203.52000 TRY