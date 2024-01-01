Hong Kong dollars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert HKD to MZN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = MT8.189 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
HKD to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MZN
1 HKD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.24188.2418
Low8.16348.1634
Average8.20168.2005
Change-0.33%0.01%
1 HKD to MZN stats

The performance of HKD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2418 and a 30 day low of 8.1634. This means the 30 day average was 8.2016. The change for HKD to MZN was -0.33.

The performance of HKD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2418 and a 90 day low of 8.1634. This means the 90 day average was 8.2005. The change for HKD to MZN was 0.01.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mozambican Metical
100 HKD818.90300 MZN
200 HKD1,637.80600 MZN
300 HKD2,456.70900 MZN
500 HKD4,094.51500 MZN
1000 HKD8,189.03000 MZN
2000 HKD16,378.06000 MZN
2500 HKD20,472.57500 MZN
3000 HKD24,567.09000 MZN
4000 HKD32,756.12000 MZN
5000 HKD40,945.15000 MZN
10000 HKD81,890.30000 MZN
20000 HKD163,780.60000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MZN0.12212 HKD
5 MZN0.61058 HKD
10 MZN1.22115 HKD
20 MZN2.44230 HKD
50 MZN6.10575 HKD
100 MZN12.21150 HKD
250 MZN30.52875 HKD
500 MZN61.05750 HKD
1000 MZN122.11500 HKD
2000 MZN244.23000 HKD
5000 MZN610.57500 HKD
10000 MZN1,221.15000 HKD