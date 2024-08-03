US dollars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert USD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
63,838.50 mzn

$1.000 USD = MT63.84 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
USD to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High63.887464.0349
Low63.580063.5768
Average63.759063.7110
Change0.08%0.14%
View full history

1 USD to MZN stats

The performance of USD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.8874 and a 30 day low of 63.5800. This means the 30 day average was 63.7590. The change for USD to MZN was 0.08.

The performance of USD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.0349 and a 90 day low of 63.5768. This means the 90 day average was 63.7110. The change for USD to MZN was 0.14.

How to convert US dollars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 USD63.83850 MZN
5 USD319.19250 MZN
10 USD638.38500 MZN
20 USD1,276.77000 MZN
50 USD3,191.92500 MZN
100 USD6,383.85000 MZN
250 USD15,959.62500 MZN
500 USD31,919.25000 MZN
1000 USD63,838.50000 MZN
2000 USD127,677.00000 MZN
5000 USD319,192.50000 MZN
10000 USD638,385.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / US Dollar
1 MZN0.01566 USD
5 MZN0.07832 USD
10 MZN0.15665 USD
20 MZN0.31329 USD
50 MZN0.78323 USD
100 MZN1.56645 USD
250 MZN3.91613 USD
500 MZN7.83225 USD
1000 MZN15.66450 USD
2000 MZN31.32900 USD
5000 MZN78.32250 USD
10000 MZN156.64500 USD