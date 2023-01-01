2000 Mozambican meticals to US dollars

Convert MZN to USD at the real exchange rate

2,000 mzn
31.34 usd

1.00000 MZN = 0.01567 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.051287.50161.441091.661710.96519.0192
1GBP1.1543311.21345101.0071.663521.918191.1139321.9547
1USD0.95130.824097183.23971.37091.580780.91818.0928
1INR0.01142840.009900280.012013510.01646930.01899070.01102840.217358

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / US Dollar
1 MZN0.01567 USD
5 MZN0.07835 USD
10 MZN0.15669 USD
20 MZN0.31338 USD
50 MZN0.78345 USD
100 MZN1.56691 USD
250 MZN3.91727 USD
500 MZN7.83455 USD
1000 MZN15.66910 USD
2000 MZN31.33820 USD
5000 MZN78.34550 USD
10000 MZN156.69100 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 USD63.82000 MZN
5 USD319.10000 MZN
10 USD638.20000 MZN
20 USD1276.40000 MZN
50 USD3191.00000 MZN
100 USD6382.00000 MZN
250 USD15955.00000 MZN
500 USD31910.00000 MZN
1000 USD63820.00000 MZN
2000 USD127640.00000 MZN
5000 USD319100.00000 MZN
10000 USD638200.00000 MZN