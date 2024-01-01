Hungarian forints to Mozambican meticals today
Convert HUF to MZN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to MZN conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.16390 MZN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to MZN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1723
|0.1815
|Low
|0.1639
|0.1639
|Average
|0.1684
|0.1748
|Change
|-4.74%
|-9.10%
|View full history
1 HUF to MZN stats
The performance of HUF to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1723 and a 30 day low of 0.1639. This means the 30 day average was 0.1684. The change for HUF to MZN was -4.74.
The performance of HUF to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1815 and a 90 day low of 0.1639. This means the 90 day average was 0.1748. The change for HUF to MZN was -9.10.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Mozambican meticals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Mozambican Metical
|2000 HUF
|327.79400 MZN
|5000 HUF
|819.48500 MZN
|10000 HUF
|1,638.97000 MZN
|15000 HUF
|2,458.45500 MZN
|20000 HUF
|3,277.94000 MZN
|30000 HUF
|4,916.91000 MZN
|40000 HUF
|6,555.88000 MZN
|50000 HUF
|8,194.85000 MZN
|60000 HUF
|9,833.82000 MZN
|100000 HUF
|16,389.70000 MZN
|150000 HUF
|24,584.55000 MZN
|200000 HUF
|32,779.40000 MZN
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hungarian Forint
|1 MZN
|6.10139 HUF
|5 MZN
|30.50695 HUF
|10 MZN
|61.01390 HUF
|20 MZN
|122.02780 HUF
|50 MZN
|305.06950 HUF
|100 MZN
|610.13900 HUF
|250 MZN
|1,525.34750 HUF
|500 MZN
|3,050.69500 HUF
|1000 MZN
|6,101.39000 HUF
|2000 MZN
|12,202.78000 HUF
|5000 MZN
|30,506.95000 HUF
|10000 MZN
|61,013.90000 HUF