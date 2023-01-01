5000 Turkish liras to Mozambican meticals

Convert TRY to MZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
11,575.15 mzn

1.00000 TRY = 2.31503 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52 UTC
TRY to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MZN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0505587.46351.443881.65990.963618.8941
1GBP1.1552711.2137101.0471.668111.917681.1132221.8284
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37441.580030.9172517.985
1INR0.01143330.009896420.012011310.01650830.01897820.01101740.216023

How to convert Turkish liras to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mozambican Metical
1 TRY2.31503 MZN
5 TRY11.57515 MZN
10 TRY23.15030 MZN
20 TRY46.30060 MZN
50 TRY115.75150 MZN
100 TRY231.50300 MZN
250 TRY578.75750 MZN
500 TRY1157.51500 MZN
1000 TRY2315.03000 MZN
2000 TRY4630.06000 MZN
5000 TRY11575.15000 MZN
10000 TRY23150.30000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Turkish Lira
1 MZN0.43196 TRY
5 MZN2.15980 TRY
10 MZN4.31960 TRY
20 MZN8.63920 TRY
50 MZN21.59800 TRY
100 MZN43.19600 TRY
250 MZN107.99000 TRY
500 MZN215.98000 TRY
1000 MZN431.96000 TRY
2000 MZN863.92000 TRY
5000 MZN2159.80000 TRY
10000 MZN4319.60000 TRY