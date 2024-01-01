Brazilian reais to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BRL to SHP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1365 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
BRL to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SHP
1 BRL to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13710.1396
Low0.13150.1315
Average0.13500.1362
Change0.84%-0.01%
1 BRL to SHP stats

The performance of BRL to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1371 and a 30 day low of 0.1315. This means the 30 day average was 0.1350. The change for BRL to SHP was 0.84.

The performance of BRL to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1396 and a 90 day low of 0.1315. This means the 90 day average was 0.1362. The change for BRL to SHP was -0.01.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saint Helena Pound
1 BRL0.13653 SHP
5 BRL0.68263 SHP
10 BRL1.36526 SHP
20 BRL2.73052 SHP
50 BRL6.82630 SHP
100 BRL13.65260 SHP
250 BRL34.13150 SHP
500 BRL68.26300 SHP
1000 BRL136.52600 SHP
2000 BRL273.05200 SHP
5000 BRL682.63000 SHP
10000 BRL1,365.26000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brazilian Real
1 SHP7.32462 BRL
5 SHP36.62310 BRL
10 SHP73.24620 BRL
20 SHP146.49240 BRL
50 SHP366.23100 BRL
100 SHP732.46200 BRL
250 SHP1,831.15500 BRL
500 SHP3,662.31000 BRL
1000 SHP7,324.62000 BRL
2000 SHP14,649.24000 BRL
5000 SHP36,623.10000 BRL
10000 SHP73,246.20000 BRL