Hong Kong dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert HKD to SHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = £0.1013 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HKD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SHP
1 HKD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09870.0957
Average0.09990.0983
Change2.22%3.42%
1 HKD to SHP stats

The performance of HKD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to SHP was 2.22.

The performance of HKD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to SHP was 3.42.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
100 HKD10.12670 SHP
200 HKD20.25340 SHP
300 HKD30.38010 SHP
500 HKD50.63350 SHP
1000 HKD101.26700 SHP
2000 HKD202.53400 SHP
2500 HKD253.16750 SHP
3000 HKD303.80100 SHP
4000 HKD405.06800 SHP
5000 HKD506.33500 SHP
10000 HKD1,012.67000 SHP
20000 HKD2,025.34000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SHP9.87491 HKD
5 SHP49.37455 HKD
10 SHP98.74910 HKD
20 SHP197.49820 HKD
50 SHP493.74550 HKD
100 SHP987.49100 HKD
250 SHP2,468.72750 HKD
500 SHP4,937.45500 HKD
1000 SHP9,874.91000 HKD
2000 SHP19,749.82000 HKD
5000 SHP49,374.55000 HKD
10000 SHP98,749.10000 HKD