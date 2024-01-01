Hong Kong dollars to Saint Helena pounds today
Convert HKD to SHP at the real exchange rate
HKD to SHP conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.10127 SHP
0
|1 HKD to SHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1018
|0.1018
|Low
|0.0987
|0.0957
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0983
|Change
|2.22%
|3.42%
|View full history
1 HKD to SHP stats
The performance of HKD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0987. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for HKD to SHP was 2.22.
The performance of HKD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0957. This means the 90 day average was 0.0983. The change for HKD to SHP was 3.42.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
|100 HKD
|10.12670 SHP
|200 HKD
|20.25340 SHP
|300 HKD
|30.38010 SHP
|500 HKD
|50.63350 SHP
|1000 HKD
|101.26700 SHP
|2000 HKD
|202.53400 SHP
|2500 HKD
|253.16750 SHP
|3000 HKD
|303.80100 SHP
|4000 HKD
|405.06800 SHP
|5000 HKD
|506.33500 SHP
|10000 HKD
|1,012.67000 SHP
|20000 HKD
|2,025.34000 SHP
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 SHP
|9.87491 HKD
|5 SHP
|49.37455 HKD
|10 SHP
|98.74910 HKD
|20 SHP
|197.49820 HKD
|50 SHP
|493.74550 HKD
|100 SHP
|987.49100 HKD
|250 SHP
|2,468.72750 HKD
|500 SHP
|4,937.45500 HKD
|1000 SHP
|9,874.91000 HKD
|2000 SHP
|19,749.82000 HKD
|5000 SHP
|49,374.55000 HKD
|10000 SHP
|98,749.10000 HKD