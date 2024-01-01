Malaysian ringgits to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert MYR to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
173.85 shp

RM1.000 MYR = £0.1739 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17390.1739
Low0.16480.1648
Average0.16670.1672
Change4.91%3.54%
1 MYR to SHP stats

The performance of MYR to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1739 and a 30 day low of 0.1648. This means the 30 day average was 0.1667. The change for MYR to SHP was 4.91.

The performance of MYR to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1739 and a 90 day low of 0.1648. This means the 90 day average was 0.1672. The change for MYR to SHP was 3.54.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saint Helena Pound
1 MYR0.17385 SHP
5 MYR0.86926 SHP
10 MYR1.73852 SHP
20 MYR3.47704 SHP
50 MYR8.69260 SHP
100 MYR17.38520 SHP
250 MYR43.46300 SHP
500 MYR86.92600 SHP
1000 MYR173.85200 SHP
2000 MYR347.70400 SHP
5000 MYR869.26000 SHP
10000 MYR1,738.52000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SHP5.75201 MYR
5 SHP28.76005 MYR
10 SHP57.52010 MYR
20 SHP115.04020 MYR
50 SHP287.60050 MYR
100 SHP575.20100 MYR
250 SHP1,438.00250 MYR
500 SHP2,876.00500 MYR
1000 SHP5,752.01000 MYR
2000 SHP11,504.02000 MYR
5000 SHP28,760.05000 MYR
10000 SHP57,520.10000 MYR