10 Malaysian ringgits to Saint Helena pounds

Convert MYR to SHP at the real exchange rate

10 myr
1.75 shp

1.00000 MYR = 0.17499 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MYR to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.048987.29181.436781.658210.96318.9291
1GBP1.1554711.21195100.8611.660131.915981.1127221.8716
1USD0.95340.825117183.22221.36981.58090.918118.0466
1INR0.01145580.009914620.01201610.01645960.01899620.01103190.216848

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Saint Helena Pound
1 MYR0.17499 SHP
5 MYR0.87494 SHP
10 MYR1.74987 SHP
20 MYR3.49974 SHP
50 MYR8.74935 SHP
100 MYR17.49870 SHP
250 MYR43.74675 SHP
500 MYR87.49350 SHP
1000 MYR174.98700 SHP
2000 MYR349.97400 SHP
5000 MYR874.93500 SHP
10000 MYR1749.87000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SHP5.71471 MYR
5 SHP28.57355 MYR
10 SHP57.14710 MYR
20 SHP114.29420 MYR
50 SHP285.73550 MYR
100 SHP571.47100 MYR
250 SHP1428.67750 MYR
500 SHP2857.35500 MYR
1000 SHP5714.71000 MYR
2000 SHP11429.42000 MYR
5000 SHP28573.55000 MYR
10000 SHP57147.10000 MYR