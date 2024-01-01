Turkish liras to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert TRY to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
23.54 shp

TL1.000 TRY = £0.02354 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02390.0248
Low0.02320.0232
Average0.02350.0240
Change-1.54%-5.04%
View full history

1 TRY to SHP stats

The performance of TRY to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0239 and a 30 day low of 0.0232. This means the 30 day average was 0.0235. The change for TRY to SHP was -1.54.

The performance of TRY to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0248 and a 90 day low of 0.0232. This means the 90 day average was 0.0240. The change for TRY to SHP was -5.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saint Helena Pound
1 TRY0.02354 SHP
5 TRY0.11771 SHP
10 TRY0.23541 SHP
20 TRY0.47083 SHP
50 TRY1.17708 SHP
100 TRY2.35415 SHP
250 TRY5.88538 SHP
500 TRY11.77075 SHP
1000 TRY23.54150 SHP
2000 TRY47.08300 SHP
5000 TRY117.70750 SHP
10000 TRY235.41500 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkish Lira
1 SHP42.47820 TRY
5 SHP212.39100 TRY
10 SHP424.78200 TRY
20 SHP849.56400 TRY
50 SHP2,123.91000 TRY
100 SHP4,247.82000 TRY
250 SHP10,619.55000 TRY
500 SHP21,239.10000 TRY
1000 SHP42,478.20000 TRY
2000 SHP84,956.40000 TRY
5000 SHP212,391.00000 TRY
10000 SHP424,782.00000 TRY