250 Saint Helena pounds to Turkish liras

Convert SHP to TRY at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = TL43.63 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SHP to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High44.724245.8342
Low43.446443.4464
Average44.186344.6886
Change-1.91%-2.87%
View full history

1 SHP to TRY stats

The performance of SHP to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 44.7242 and a 30 day low of 43.4464. This means the 30 day average was 44.1863. The change for SHP to TRY was -1.91.

The performance of SHP to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.8342 and a 90 day low of 43.4464. This means the 90 day average was 44.6886. The change for SHP to TRY was -2.87.

Track market ratesView SHP to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0141.3961.702
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.7781.7652.152
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41418.9711.471.792
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.7540.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkish Lira
1 SHP43.62980 TRY
5 SHP218.14900 TRY
10 SHP436.29800 TRY
20 SHP872.59600 TRY
50 SHP2,181.49000 TRY
100 SHP4,362.98000 TRY
250 SHP10,907.45000 TRY
500 SHP21,814.90000 TRY
1000 SHP43,629.80000 TRY
2000 SHP87,259.60000 TRY
5000 SHP218,149.00000 TRY
10000 SHP436,298.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saint Helena Pound
1 TRY0.02292 SHP
5 TRY0.11460 SHP
10 TRY0.22920 SHP
20 TRY0.45840 SHP
50 TRY1.14601 SHP
100 TRY2.29201 SHP
250 TRY5.73002 SHP
500 TRY11.46005 SHP
1000 TRY22.92010 SHP
2000 TRY45.84020 SHP
5000 TRY114.60050 SHP
10000 TRY229.20100 SHP