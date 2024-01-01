10 Saint Helena pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert SHP to HKD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $9.833 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 SHP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.133810.4502
Low9.82479.8247
Average10.001110.1679
Change-2.52%-4.56%
View full history

1 SHP to HKD stats

The performance of SHP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1338 and a 30 day low of 9.8247. This means the 30 day average was 10.0011. The change for SHP to HKD was -2.52.

The performance of SHP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4502 and a 90 day low of 9.8247. This means the 90 day average was 10.1679. The change for SHP to HKD was -4.56.

Track market ratesView SHP to HKD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5341.34418.1211.3961.704
1 GBP1.26311.2011.9381.69822.8951.7642.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0621.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8130.911.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SHP9.83337 HKD
5 SHP49.16685 HKD
10 SHP98.33370 HKD
20 SHP196.66740 HKD
50 SHP491.66850 HKD
100 SHP983.33700 HKD
250 SHP2,458.34250 HKD
500 SHP4,916.68500 HKD
1000 SHP9,833.37000 HKD
2000 SHP19,666.74000 HKD
5000 SHP49,166.85000 HKD
10000 SHP98,333.70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
100 HKD10.16950 SHP
200 HKD20.33900 SHP
300 HKD30.50850 SHP
500 HKD50.84750 SHP
1000 HKD101.69500 SHP
2000 HKD203.39000 SHP
2500 HKD254.23750 SHP
3000 HKD305.08500 SHP
4000 HKD406.78000 SHP
5000 HKD508.47500 SHP
10000 HKD1,016.95000 SHP
20000 HKD2,033.90000 SHP