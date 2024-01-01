Saint Helena pounds to Canadian dollars today

£1.000 SHP = C$1.765 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:36
0

Updated a few seconds ago
CAD
1 SHP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81061.8106
Low1.76541.7654
Average1.79241.7906
Change-1.57%-1.10%
1 SHP to CAD stats

The performance of SHP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8106 and a 30 day low of 1.7654. This means the 30 day average was 1.7924. The change for SHP to CAD was -1.57.

The performance of SHP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8106 and a 90 day low of 1.7654. This means the 90 day average was 1.7906. The change for SHP to CAD was -1.10.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0831.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69922.8651.7652.154
1 EUR1.0520.83211.6141.41419.0311.4691.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7910.911.111

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 SHP1.76543 CAD
5 SHP8.82715 CAD
10 SHP17.65430 CAD
20 SHP35.30860 CAD
50 SHP88.27150 CAD
100 SHP176.54300 CAD
250 SHP441.35750 CAD
500 SHP882.71500 CAD
1000 SHP1,765.43000 CAD
2000 SHP3,530.86000 CAD
5000 SHP8,827.15000 CAD
10000 SHP17,654.30000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 CAD0.56644 SHP
5 CAD2.83218 SHP
10 CAD5.66436 SHP
20 CAD11.32872 SHP
50 CAD28.32180 SHP
100 CAD56.64360 SHP
250 CAD141.60900 SHP
500 CAD283.21800 SHP
1000 CAD566.43600 SHP
2000 CAD1,132.87200 SHP
5000 CAD2,832.18000 SHP
10000 CAD5,664.36000 SHP