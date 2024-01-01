Saint Helena pounds to Canadian dollars today

Convert SHP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,775.89 cad

£1.000 SHP = C$1.776 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:41
SHP to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

CAD
1 SHP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78521.7852
Low1.74421.7297
Average1.76871.7596
Change0.03%1.39%
1 SHP to CAD stats

The performance of SHP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7852 and a 30 day low of 1.7442. This means the 30 day average was 1.7687. The change for SHP to CAD was 0.03.

The performance of SHP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7852 and a 90 day low of 1.7297. This means the 90 day average was 1.7596. The change for SHP to CAD was 1.39.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 SHP1.77589 CAD
5 SHP8.87945 CAD
10 SHP17.75890 CAD
20 SHP35.51780 CAD
50 SHP88.79450 CAD
100 SHP177.58900 CAD
250 SHP443.97250 CAD
500 SHP887.94500 CAD
1000 SHP1,775.89000 CAD
2000 SHP3,551.78000 CAD
5000 SHP8,879.45000 CAD
10000 SHP17,758.90000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 CAD0.56310 SHP
5 CAD2.81550 SHP
10 CAD5.63099 SHP
20 CAD11.26198 SHP
50 CAD28.15495 SHP
100 CAD56.30990 SHP
250 CAD140.77475 SHP
500 CAD281.54950 SHP
1000 CAD563.09900 SHP
2000 CAD1,126.19800 SHP
5000 CAD2,815.49500 SHP
10000 CAD5,630.99000 SHP