5000 Canadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert CAD to SHP at the real exchange rate

5000 cad
2925.46 shp

1.00000 CAD = 0.58509 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87151.088790.70451.490381.664170.9631518.7213
1 GBP1.1474511.2494104.0931.710371.909811.1051621.4847
1 USD0.91850.800384183.31451.368951.528580.8846517.196
1 INR0.01102480.009606780.012002710.01643110.01834720.01061820.206399

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 CAD0.58509 SHP
5 CAD2.92546 SHP
10 CAD5.85092 SHP
20 CAD11.70184 SHP
50 CAD29.25460 SHP
100 CAD58.50920 SHP
250 CAD146.27300 SHP
500 CAD292.54600 SHP
1000 CAD585.09200 SHP
2000 CAD1170.18400 SHP
5000 CAD2925.46000 SHP
10000 CAD5850.92000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 SHP1.70913 CAD
5 SHP8.54565 CAD
10 SHP17.09130 CAD
20 SHP34.18260 CAD
50 SHP85.45650 CAD
100 SHP170.91300 CAD
250 SHP427.28250 CAD
500 SHP854.56500 CAD
1000 SHP1709.13000 CAD
2000 SHP3418.26000 CAD
5000 SHP8545.65000 CAD
10000 SHP17091.30000 CAD