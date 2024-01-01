Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BGN to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
436.78 shp

1.000 BGN = 0.4368 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1771.4751.6650.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5691.7271.9491.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.1551.361.5350.89116.834
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saint Helena Pound
1 BGN0.43678 SHP
5 BGN2.18388 SHP
10 BGN4.36775 SHP
20 BGN8.73550 SHP
50 BGN21.83875 SHP
100 BGN43.67750 SHP
250 BGN109.19375 SHP
500 BGN218.38750 SHP
1000 BGN436.77500 SHP
2000 BGN873.55000 SHP
5000 BGN2,183.87500 SHP
10000 BGN4,367.75000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 SHP2.28951 BGN
5 SHP11.44755 BGN
10 SHP22.89510 BGN
20 SHP45.79020 BGN
50 SHP114.47550 BGN
100 SHP228.95100 BGN
250 SHP572.37750 BGN
500 SHP1,144.75500 BGN
1000 SHP2,289.51000 BGN
2000 SHP4,579.02000 BGN
5000 SHP11,447.55000 BGN
10000 SHP22,895.10000 BGN