1.000 AUD = 0.5132 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0.51324 SHP
5 AUD2.56622 SHP
10 AUD5.13244 SHP
20 AUD10.26488 SHP
50 AUD25.66220 SHP
100 AUD51.32440 SHP
250 AUD128.31100 SHP
500 AUD256.62200 SHP
1000 AUD513.24400 SHP
2000 AUD1,026.48800 SHP
5000 AUD2,566.22000 SHP
10000 AUD5,132.44000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1.94839 AUD
5 SHP9.74195 AUD
10 SHP19.48390 AUD
20 SHP38.96780 AUD
50 SHP97.41950 AUD
100 SHP194.83900 AUD
250 SHP487.09750 AUD
500 SHP974.19500 AUD
1000 SHP1,948.39000 AUD
2000 SHP3,896.78000 AUD
5000 SHP9,741.95000 AUD
10000 SHP19,483.90000 AUD