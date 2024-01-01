Convert AUD to SHP at the real exchange rate

Australian dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

1,000 aud
518.77 shp

A$1.000 AUD = £0.5188 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78583.6020.9311.628157.0751.3761.353
1 GBP1.2741106.4681.1852.074200.0351.7521.723
1 INR0.0120.00910.0110.0191.8790.0160.016
1 EUR1.0740.84489.8111.749168.7351.4781.454

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0,51877 SHP
5 AUD2,59384 SHP
10 AUD5,18767 SHP
20 AUD10,37534 SHP
50 AUD25,93835 SHP
100 AUD51,87670 SHP
250 AUD129,69175 SHP
500 AUD259,38350 SHP
1000 AUD518,76700 SHP
2000 AUD1.037,53400 SHP
5000 AUD2.593,83500 SHP
10000 AUD5.187,67000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1,92765 AUD
5 SHP9,63825 AUD
10 SHP19,27650 AUD
20 SHP38,55300 AUD
50 SHP96,38250 AUD
100 SHP192,76500 AUD
250 SHP481,91250 AUD
500 SHP963,82500 AUD
1000 SHP1.927,65000 AUD
2000 SHP3.855,30000 AUD
5000 SHP9.638,25000 AUD
10000 SHP19.276,50000 AUD