Convert CZK to SHP at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Saint Helena pounds today

10,000 czk
341.30 shp

Kč1.000 CZK = £0.03413 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.644.33589.81934.7990.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.84.03383.56832.3770.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,753.765.144106.60341.3011.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Saint Helena Pound
1 CZK0,03413 SHP
5 CZK0,17065 SHP
10 CZK0,34130 SHP
20 CZK0,68260 SHP
50 CZK1,70650 SHP
100 CZK3,41300 SHP
250 CZK8,53250 SHP
500 CZK17,06500 SHP
1000 CZK34,13000 SHP
2000 CZK68,26000 SHP
5000 CZK170,65000 SHP
10000 CZK341,30000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SHP29,29970 CZK
5 SHP146,49850 CZK
10 SHP292,99700 CZK
20 SHP585,99400 CZK
50 SHP1.464,98500 CZK
100 SHP2.929,97000 CZK
250 SHP7.324,92500 CZK
500 SHP14.649,85000 CZK
1000 SHP29.299,70000 CZK
2000 SHP58.599,40000 CZK
5000 SHP146.498,50000 CZK
10000 SHP292.997,00000 CZK