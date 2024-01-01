1 Saint Helena pound to Czech korunas

Convert SHP to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 shp
28.48 czk

1.00000 SHP = 28.48490 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.86811.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9541.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.22521.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088520.009438060.012015610.01591220.01763890.01010990.20393

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SHP28.48490 CZK
5 SHP142.42450 CZK
10 SHP284.84900 CZK
20 SHP569.69800 CZK
50 SHP1424.24500 CZK
100 SHP2848.49000 CZK
250 SHP7121.22500 CZK
500 SHP14242.45000 CZK
1000 SHP28484.90000 CZK
2000 SHP56969.80000 CZK
5000 SHP142424.50000 CZK
10000 SHP284849.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Saint Helena Pound
1 CZK0.03511 SHP
5 CZK0.17553 SHP
10 CZK0.35106 SHP
20 CZK0.70213 SHP
50 CZK1.75532 SHP
100 CZK3.51064 SHP
250 CZK8.77660 SHP
500 CZK17.55320 SHP
1000 CZK35.10640 SHP
2000 CZK70.21280 SHP
5000 CZK175.53200 SHP
10000 CZK351.06400 SHP