1 Saint Helena pound to Australian dollars

Convert SHP to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 shp
1.87 aud

1.00000 SHP = 1.86891 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Australian Dollar
1 SHP1.86891 AUD
5 SHP9.34455 AUD
10 SHP18.68910 AUD
20 SHP37.37820 AUD
50 SHP93.44550 AUD
100 SHP186.89100 AUD
250 SHP467.22750 AUD
500 SHP934.45500 AUD
1000 SHP1868.91000 AUD
2000 SHP3737.82000 AUD
5000 SHP9344.55000 AUD
10000 SHP18689.10000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 AUD0.53507 SHP
5 AUD2.67536 SHP
10 AUD5.35072 SHP
20 AUD10.70144 SHP
50 AUD26.75360 SHP
100 AUD53.50720 SHP
250 AUD133.76800 SHP
500 AUD267.53600 SHP
1000 AUD535.07200 SHP
2000 AUD1070.14400 SHP
5000 AUD2675.36000 SHP
10000 AUD5350.72000 SHP