1,000 dkk
114.51 shp

1.000 DKK = 0.1145 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Saint Helena Pound
1 DKK0.11451 SHP
5 DKK0.57255 SHP
10 DKK1.14510 SHP
20 DKK2.29020 SHP
50 DKK5.72550 SHP
100 DKK11.45100 SHP
250 DKK28.62750 SHP
500 DKK57.25500 SHP
1000 DKK114.51000 SHP
2000 DKK229.02000 SHP
5000 DKK572.55000 SHP
10000 DKK1,145.10000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Danish Krone
1 SHP8.73286 DKK
5 SHP43.66430 DKK
10 SHP87.32860 DKK
20 SHP174.65720 DKK
50 SHP436.64300 DKK
100 SHP873.28600 DKK
250 SHP2,183.21500 DKK
500 SHP4,366.43000 DKK
1000 SHP8,732.86000 DKK
2000 SHP17,465.72000 DKK
5000 SHP43,664.30000 DKK
10000 SHP87,328.60000 DKK