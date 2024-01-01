Israeli new sheqels to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert ILS to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
214.46 shp

1.000 ILS = 0.2145 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7581.4721.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2641.7241.9411.13321.336
1 USD0.9160.782183.1161.3481.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Saint Helena Pound
1 ILS0.21446 SHP
5 ILS1.07230 SHP
10 ILS2.14460 SHP
20 ILS4.28920 SHP
50 ILS10.72300 SHP
100 ILS21.44600 SHP
250 ILS53.61500 SHP
500 ILS107.23000 SHP
1000 ILS214.46000 SHP
2000 ILS428.92000 SHP
5000 ILS1,072.30000 SHP
10000 ILS2,144.60000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SHP4.66288 ILS
5 SHP23.31440 ILS
10 SHP46.62880 ILS
20 SHP93.25760 ILS
50 SHP233.14400 ILS
100 SHP466.28800 ILS
250 SHP1,165.72000 ILS
500 SHP2,331.44000 ILS
1000 SHP4,662.88000 ILS
2000 SHP9,325.76000 ILS
5000 SHP23,314.40000 ILS
10000 SHP46,628.80000 ILS