Indonesian rupiahs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert IDR to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
49.84 shp

1.000 IDR = 0.00004984 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6431.4721.660.96718.213
1 GBP1.17111.277106.1271.7241.9431.13221.324
1 USD0.9170.783183.1161.351.5220.88716.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiah

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Saint Helena Pound
1 IDR0.00005 SHP
5 IDR0.00025 SHP
10 IDR0.00050 SHP
20 IDR0.00100 SHP
50 IDR0.00249 SHP
100 IDR0.00498 SHP
250 IDR0.01246 SHP
500 IDR0.02492 SHP
1000 IDR0.04984 SHP
2000 IDR0.09967 SHP
5000 IDR0.24918 SHP
10000 IDR0.49836 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SHP20,065.70000 IDR
5 SHP100,328.50000 IDR
10 SHP200,657.00000 IDR
20 SHP401,314.00000 IDR
50 SHP1,003,285.00000 IDR
100 SHP2,006,570.00000 IDR
250 SHP5,016,425.00000 IDR
500 SHP10,032,850.00000 IDR
1000 SHP20,065,700.00000 IDR
2000 SHP40,131,400.00000 IDR
5000 SHP100,328,500.00000 IDR
10000 SHP200,657,000.00000 IDR