1,000 usd
786.19 shp

1.000 USD = 0.7862 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2861.4761.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6811.7281.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0861.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Conversion rates US Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 USD0.78619 SHP
5 USD3.93097 SHP
10 USD7.86194 SHP
20 USD15.72388 SHP
50 USD39.30970 SHP
100 USD78.61940 SHP
250 USD196.54850 SHP
500 USD393.09700 SHP
1000 USD786.19400 SHP
2000 USD1,572.38800 SHP
5000 USD3,930.97000 SHP
10000 USD7,861.94000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / US Dollar
1 SHP1.27195 USD
5 SHP6.35975 USD
10 SHP12.71950 USD
20 SHP25.43900 USD
50 SHP63.59750 USD
100 SHP127.19500 USD
250 SHP317.98750 USD
500 SHP635.97500 USD
1000 SHP1,271.95000 USD
2000 SHP2,543.90000 USD
5000 SHP6,359.75000 USD
10000 SHP12,719.50000 USD