10 thousand US dollars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert USD to SHP at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
8,006.41 shp

1.00000 USD = 0.80064 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87251.087190.57121.493191.663250.962418.7039
1 GBP1.1461311.246103.811.711441.906361.1030421.4378
1 USD0.919850.802568183.31451.373551.529990.885317.2053
1 INR0.0110410.0096330.012002710.01648630.0183640.0106260.20651

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 USD0.80064 SHP
5 USD4.00321 SHP
10 USD8.00641 SHP
20 USD16.01282 SHP
50 USD40.03205 SHP
100 USD80.06410 SHP
250 USD200.16025 SHP
500 USD400.32050 SHP
1000 USD800.64100 SHP
2000 USD1601.28200 SHP
5000 USD4003.20500 SHP
10000 USD8006.41000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / US Dollar
1 SHP1.24900 USD
5 SHP6.24500 USD
10 SHP12.49000 USD
20 SHP24.98000 USD
50 SHP62.45000 USD
100 SHP124.90000 USD
250 SHP312.25000 USD
500 SHP624.50000 USD
1000 SHP1249.00000 USD
2000 SHP2498.00000 USD
5000 SHP6245.00000 USD
10000 SHP12490.00000 USD