1.000 HKD = 0.1003 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:02
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
100 HKD10.02880 SHP
200 HKD20.05760 SHP
300 HKD30.08640 SHP
500 HKD50.14400 SHP
1000 HKD100.28800 SHP
2000 HKD200.57600 SHP
2500 HKD250.72000 SHP
3000 HKD300.86400 SHP
4000 HKD401.15200 SHP
5000 HKD501.44000 SHP
10000 HKD1,002.88000 SHP
20000 HKD2,005.76000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SHP9.97131 HKD
5 SHP49.85655 HKD
10 SHP99.71310 HKD
20 SHP199.42620 HKD
50 SHP498.56550 HKD
100 SHP997.13100 HKD
250 SHP2,492.82750 HKD
500 SHP4,985.65500 HKD
1000 SHP9,971.31000 HKD
2000 SHP19,942.62000 HKD
5000 SHP49,856.55000 HKD
10000 SHP99,713.10000 HKD