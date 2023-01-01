US dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert USD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
806.19 shp

1.00000 USD = 0.80619 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87351.08590.29871.494261.678790.963818.7721
1 GBP1.1448211.2421103.3731.710621.921861.1033821.4902
1 USD0.921650.805088183.22461.37721.547270.888317.3015
1 INR0.01107440.009673680.012015710.0165480.01859150.01067350.207889

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 USD0.80619 SHP
5 USD4.03096 SHP
10 USD8.06192 SHP
20 USD16.12384 SHP
50 USD40.30960 SHP
100 USD80.61920 SHP
250 USD201.54800 SHP
500 USD403.09600 SHP
1000 USD806.19200 SHP
2000 USD1612.38400 SHP
5000 USD4030.96000 SHP
10000 USD8061.92000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / US Dollar
1 SHP1.24040 USD
5 SHP6.20200 USD
10 SHP12.40400 USD
20 SHP24.80800 USD
50 SHP62.02000 USD
100 SHP124.04000 USD
250 SHP310.10000 USD
500 SHP620.20000 USD
1000 SHP1240.40000 USD
2000 SHP2480.80000 USD
5000 SHP6202.00000 USD
10000 SHP12404.00000 USD