Canadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert CAD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
586.30 shp

1.00000 CAD = 0.58630 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.088290.58451.496331.677250.964818.7899
1 GBP1.1428611.24365103.5251.710081.916851.1026321.4741
1 USD0.918950.804085183.24251.375051.541310.886617.267
1 INR0.01103940.009659550.012013110.01651860.01851590.01065080.20743

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 CAD0.58630 SHP
5 CAD2.93150 SHP
10 CAD5.86300 SHP
20 CAD11.72600 SHP
50 CAD29.31500 SHP
100 CAD58.63000 SHP
250 CAD146.57500 SHP
500 CAD293.15000 SHP
1000 CAD586.30000 SHP
2000 CAD1172.60000 SHP
5000 CAD2931.50000 SHP
10000 CAD5863.00000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Canadian Dollar
1 SHP1.70561 CAD
5 SHP8.52805 CAD
10 SHP17.05610 CAD
20 SHP34.11220 CAD
50 SHP85.28050 CAD
100 SHP170.56100 CAD
250 SHP426.40250 CAD
500 SHP852.80500 CAD
1000 SHP1705.61000 CAD
2000 SHP3411.22000 CAD
5000 SHP8528.05000 CAD
10000 SHP17056.10000 CAD