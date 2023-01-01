Brazilian reais to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BRL to SHP at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
166.04 shp

1.00000 BRL = 0.16604 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.087290.49111.493111.674290.9649518.7787
1 GBP1.1429211.2424103.4091.706251.91331.1028621.4594
1 USD0.91980.804894183.23321.373351.540.887717.2725
1 INR0.01105080.009670340.012014410.01650.01850230.01066520.207519

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Saint Helena Pound
1 BRL0.16604 SHP
5 BRL0.83019 SHP
10 BRL1.66038 SHP
20 BRL3.32076 SHP
50 BRL8.30190 SHP
100 BRL16.60380 SHP
250 BRL41.50950 SHP
500 BRL83.01900 SHP
1000 BRL166.03800 SHP
2000 BRL332.07600 SHP
5000 BRL830.19000 SHP
10000 BRL1660.38000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Brazilian Real
1 SHP6.02270 BRL
5 SHP30.11350 BRL
10 SHP60.22700 BRL
20 SHP120.45400 BRL
50 SHP301.13500 BRL
100 SHP602.27000 BRL
250 SHP1505.67500 BRL
500 SHP3011.35000 BRL
1000 SHP6022.70000 BRL
2000 SHP12045.40000 BRL
5000 SHP30113.50000 BRL
10000 SHP60227.00000 BRL