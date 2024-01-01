Romanian leus to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert RON to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
169.52 shp

L1.000 RON = £0.1695 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:18
How to convert Romanian leus to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Saint Helena Pound
1 RON0.16952 SHP
5 RON0.84761 SHP
10 RON1.69522 SHP
20 RON3.39044 SHP
50 RON8.47610 SHP
100 RON16.95220 SHP
250 RON42.38050 SHP
500 RON84.76100 SHP
1000 RON169.52200 SHP
2000 RON339.04400 SHP
5000 RON847.61000 SHP
10000 RON1,695.22000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Romanian Leu
1 SHP5.89893 RON
5 SHP29.49465 RON
10 SHP58.98930 RON
20 SHP117.97860 RON
50 SHP294.94650 RON
100 SHP589.89300 RON
250 SHP1,474.73250 RON
500 SHP2,949.46500 RON
1000 SHP5,898.93000 RON
2000 SHP11,797.86000 RON
5000 SHP29,494.65000 RON
10000 SHP58,989.30000 RON