Chinese yuan rmb to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert CNY to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
111.31 shp

1.00000 CNY = 0.11131 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saint Helena Pound
1 CNY0.11131 SHP
5 CNY0.55655 SHP
10 CNY1.11311 SHP
20 CNY2.22622 SHP
50 CNY5.56555 SHP
100 CNY11.13110 SHP
250 CNY27.82775 SHP
500 CNY55.65550 SHP
1000 CNY111.31100 SHP
2000 CNY222.62200 SHP
5000 CNY556.55500 SHP
10000 CNY1113.11000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SHP8.98385 CNY
5 SHP44.91925 CNY
10 SHP89.83850 CNY
20 SHP179.67700 CNY
50 SHP449.19250 CNY
100 SHP898.38500 CNY
250 SHP2245.96250 CNY
500 SHP4491.92500 CNY
1000 SHP8983.85000 CNY
2000 SHP17967.70000 CNY
5000 SHP44919.25000 CNY
10000 SHP89838.50000 CNY