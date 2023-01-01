British pounds sterling to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert GBP to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,003.27 shp

1.00000 GBP = 1.00327 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.088190.56311.495591.677610.9650518.7871
1 GBP1.1437711.24445103.5761.71051.918671.103821.4867
1 USD0.9190.803568183.23051.37451.541780.886917.266
1 INR0.0110420.009654730.012014810.01651440.01852420.01065590.207448

How to convert British pounds sterling to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Saint Helena Pound
1 GBP1.00327 SHP
5 GBP5.01635 SHP
10 GBP10.03270 SHP
20 GBP20.06540 SHP
50 GBP50.16350 SHP
100 GBP100.32700 SHP
250 GBP250.81750 SHP
500 GBP501.63500 SHP
1000 GBP1003.27000 SHP
2000 GBP2006.54000 SHP
5000 GBP5016.35000 SHP
10000 GBP10032.70000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 SHP0.99675 GBP
5 SHP4.98373 GBP
10 SHP9.96746 GBP
20 SHP19.93492 GBP
50 SHP49.83730 GBP
100 SHP99.67460 GBP
250 SHP249.18650 GBP
500 SHP498.37300 GBP
1000 SHP996.74600 GBP
2000 SHP1993.49200 GBP
5000 SHP4983.73000 GBP
10000 SHP9967.46000 GBP