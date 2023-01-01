Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert CHF to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
910.08 shp

1.00000 CHF = 0.91008 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.088990.6341.497461.678590.9645518.7862
1 GBP1.1429911.24475103.6061.711781.918841.1024721.475
1 USD0.918350.803374183.23451.37521.541540.8858517.2525
1 INR0.01103340.009651940.012014210.0165220.01852050.01064280.207276

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 CHF0.91008 SHP
5 CHF4.55039 SHP
10 CHF9.10077 SHP
20 CHF18.20154 SHP
50 CHF45.50385 SHP
100 CHF91.00770 SHP
250 CHF227.51925 SHP
500 CHF455.03850 SHP
1000 CHF910.07700 SHP
2000 CHF1820.15400 SHP
5000 CHF4550.38500 SHP
10000 CHF9100.77000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Swiss Franc
1 SHP1.09881 CHF
5 SHP5.49405 CHF
10 SHP10.98810 CHF
20 SHP21.97620 CHF
50 SHP54.94050 CHF
100 SHP109.88100 CHF
250 SHP274.70250 CHF
500 SHP549.40500 CHF
1000 SHP1098.81000 CHF
2000 SHP2197.62000 CHF
5000 SHP5494.05000 CHF
10000 SHP10988.10000 CHF